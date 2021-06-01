$18 Million in Federal Pork Barrel Spending Requested for Prince William/County Manassas

After a decade long ban on congressional earmarks, the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to reintroduce the controversial practice this year under a new name, “community project funding.”

As a result, Prince William County Executives submitted a list of 18 items with “proven community support.”

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton requested the following:

$7 million for the Mathis Avenue (Manassas) revitalization project

$2.4 million to replace water mains in the City of Manassas

$270,000 to establish a mental health and domestic violence case management team for the City of Manassas Police Department

$250,000 for an independent use-of-force report for the Prince William County Police Department

And Congressman Gerry Connolly requested:

$6 million for interchange improvements at Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge

$950,000 for a Prince William County climate change impact analysis

$800,000 to transition Prince William County to its own health department which does not yet exist

In addition, Prince William County Executives sent a letter to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (District of Columbia) in support of the Woodbridge Fast Ferry.

Congressman Rob Wittman opted out of the practice, seeking to instead bring tax dollars for projects back to localities through the traditional budget appropriations process.

Earmarks, also known as pork barrel spending, were banned in 2010 following corruption scandals that sent several elected officials to prison.